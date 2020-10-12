Gundam: This artist builds amazing dioramas!

Model making is a hobby that requires patience and many different skills. Mannen Factory (@ hide94373 on Twitter and manine_koubou on Instagram) takes years and years and thousands of dollars to create these expensive themed dioramas Mobile Suit Gundam.

The artist’s specialty Men Factory is to recreate scenes from the series Mobile Suit Gundam using the Gunpla, kits to build Gundam robots. These models are gorgeous, especially as you see all the talent and effort it takes to build a Gunpla.

For some it may be enough to build a Gunpla, this doesn’t seem enough for Mannen Factory (@ hide94373 on Twitter and manine_koubou on Instagram), which assembles dozens of Gunpla, sets up a background, the roof, the floor, all to recreate a certain scene in a way realistic. His works are impressive and take a long time to build, for example this Gundam diorama was built in 4 years which made him famous in the Japanese modeling community.

The diorama is huge and incredibly detailed. We are not just a giant Big Zam it’s a Rick Dom inside this hangar full of details, if we look closely, we can also see tiny people around the Big Zam, which the artist has painted by hand. On the left, however, there is also a window where you can see a troop of Zeon soldiers in formation (of course, also all hand painted).

Mannen Factory also has a YouTube channel! It does not publish frequently, but there are many videos that talk in detail about the dioramas and models. If you’re a Gunpla fan, you should definitely check it out! You can’t miss this gigantic Gundam that really moves!