Entertainment

Gundam: the original 1980 series is now available on Amazon Prime Video

June 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Dynit's June releases continue to enrich the anime catalog of Amazon Prime Video, and a few moments ago one of those series was made available which helped to explode the passion of Japanese cartoons in Italy. Mobile Suit Gundam, the original 1980 version, is now available on the platform.

The anime, first released in Japan in 1979, was produced by Sunrise Studio under the directives of the director and author Yoshiyuki Tomino. Still conditioned by the style of Go Nagai, the public did not welcome the work too warmly, and the episodes were reduced from 52 to 43. Years later, however, with the sale of the models and the effort of the sponsors, the anime began to have an increasing success until become a real cult.

In Italy the series arrived a year later, in 1980, and was broadcast on Telemontecarlo between February and June unexpectedly proving to be a great success. On Amazon Prime Video the series is available in Italian or Japanese with subtitles.

READ:  League of Legends: Arcane, the animated series has been postponed to 2021

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you missed the news then, we remind you that a few days ago two other new Dynit products were distributed on the platform: Oh, my goddess! is Pop Team Culture.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.