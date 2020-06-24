Gundam: the original 1980 series is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Dynit's June releases continue to enrich the anime catalog of Amazon Prime Video, and a few moments ago one of those series was made available which helped to explode the passion of Japanese cartoons in Italy. Mobile Suit Gundam, the original 1980 version, is now available on the platform.

The anime, first released in Japan in 1979, was produced by Sunrise Studio under the directives of the director and author Yoshiyuki Tomino. Still conditioned by the style of Go Nagai, the public did not welcome the work too warmly, and the episodes were reduced from 52 to 43. Years later, however, with the sale of the models and the effort of the sponsors, the anime began to have an increasing success until become a real cult.

In Italy the series arrived a year later, in 1980, and was broadcast on Telemontecarlo between February and June unexpectedly proving to be a great success. On Amazon Prime Video the series is available in Italian or Japanese with subtitles.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!