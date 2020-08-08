Gundam: the dates of the first Online Expo of the franchise have been released

Share it:

Although the Coronavirus has messed up Mobile Suit Gundam's 2020 plans, the franchise has no intention of stopping its communication. In fact, from 20 to 31 August the Gundam Online Expo, which will present to the public a new line of collectibles by Bandai Namco.

The following are the panels that will make up much of the show:

MG Lineup Exhibit : on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the MG Series, a special showcase will be set up.

: on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the MG Series, a special showcase will be set up. GUNPLA Evolution History : the history and evolution of Gunpla models will be retraced, exhibiting new pieces directly from the production center, the Bandai Hobby Center.

: the history and evolution of Gunpla models will be retraced, exhibiting new pieces directly from the production center, the Bandai Hobby Center. Giant Gunpla Timeline: a summary of the forty-year history of the Gundams, and an in-depth analysis of the Gunpla packaging, including its construction.

a summary of the forty-year history of the Gundams, and an in-depth analysis of the Gunpla packaging, including its construction. Modeler Masterpiece Exhibit: a presentation of the best Master Grades held by the most famous model makers of the brand. There will also be room for the introduction of the latest MGEX, coined specifically for the 40th anniversary of the franchise.

As you can see from the content of the various panels, the event will be entirely dedicated to the history of the Gunpla and the latest models arriving on the market, with the special participation of some of the most relevant exponents of the modeling world.

