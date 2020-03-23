Gundam: one of the new Gunpla made for the Tokyo Olympics is shown in preview

Share it:

Despite the threat posed by the Coronavirus, the Tokyo Olympics are still scheduled for the end of the year, and on the occasion of the event Gundam has prepared a new set of Gunpla to be discovered.

Not only that, as you well know if you have followed these pages in recent months, to celebrate the event a satellite will be sent into space with a huge Gundam inside. The satellite will orbit the Earth during the Olympics, spreading messages in different languages ​​to fans around the world.

But returning to the Gunpla models, they will be available for purchase for a price of around $ 12, in two colors – blue and pink. The release date is set for the month of June, and the TimelessDimen Twitter account has shared several details regarding the collectibles, showing one through some preview images.

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been experiencing a particularly lively production period since last year; In fact, for its 40th anniversary, Sunrise has opened a Youtube channel entirely dedicated to the brand in which some of the show's most iconic series have been included. In parallel, the film "Ike! Core Fighter", the first title belonging to Gundam's pentalogy: G no Reconguista, and many other projects – such as a new series inspired by the original Mobile Suit Gundam – are in the pipeline.

Furthermore, the author Yoshiuki Tomino claimed to have written a first draft of the script for his next film, but at the moment there is no certainty of the actual realization of the project.

