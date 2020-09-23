Gundam meets Hello Kitty: the cute crossover is back with a new model

In the world of anime we often come into contact with the idea of ​​extravagant crossovers, but if we only consider merchandise and official works regarding these particular combinations, we cannot fail to consider the union of the universe of Mobile Suit Gundam to that of Hello Kitty.

More than a year ago, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Hello Kitty and 40th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam, numerous projects were announced, and among these there was also the creation of special collectible figures that somehow united the icon of the Sanrio company with the design of the unforgettable Mecha created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate.

Given the positive feedback from fans of the two series, the production of special figures has continued in recent months, and a new model has recently been announced. In the post at the bottom of the page, shared by @BluefinBrands, we can see some presentation images of the product, available from December 2020, with Hello Kitty inserted inside the Zaku MS-06S in Char.

Certainly a beautiful tribute not only to one of the best original Mechas in terms of design, but also to the character of Char Aznable, historical antagonist of the first Gundam series. Recall that in Japan a 1: 1 reproduction of the RX-78-2 was built, and we leave you to another crossover, between Gundam Wing and Code Geass.