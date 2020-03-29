Gundam: Hathaway's Flash is shown in two splendid promotional posters

Share it:

Gundam Hathaway will bring fans of the Yoshiuki Tomino brand back to the narrative universe of the first series, Mobile Suit Gundam. The film will arrive later this summer, and will follow the story of a young man called Hathaway, apparently the spiritual successor of the original protagonist of the anime.

A new promotional trailer was recently released, along with two splendid posters signed by Pablo Uchida, who through his art managed to brilliantly capture the atmosphere of the film.

The film was inspired by a series of novels written by Yoshiyuki Tomino, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, in which the story takes place ten years after the second war of Neo Zeon.

The Federation of the Earth and the Principality of Zeon have reached a truce, however the threats have not disappeared; Hathaway himself is the leader of a terrorist organization seeking revenge. The feature film aims to reappear in a world familiar to fans and revisit it thanks to new animation techniques, to guarantee the product a fresh and at the same time reminiscent result of the most historic productions.

At the moment only part of the cast of voice actors has been revealed, we indicate them below:

Kensho Ono (Hathaway Noa);

Reina Ueda (Gigi Andalusia);

Junichi Suwabe (Kenneth Sleg)

The feature film, initially slated for the winter season, has been postponed to July 23, 2020. Mobile Suit Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino spoke on Gundam: Hathaway's Flash.