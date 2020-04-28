Gundam Build Drivers Re: Rise will be paused because of the Coronavirus

Share it:

As we all unfortunately know very well, over the past few months the whole world has been shaken by the sudden arrival of the Coronavirus, which quickly spread to every corner of the globe and proved capable of seriously jeopardizing our daily lives and global economic stability.

The spread of the virus has in fact led many countries to make drastic decisions that have become necessary to try to decrease the spread of the disease, actions that resulted in a quarantine that has forced billions of people to remain closed at home for several weeks, a situation that obviously has had harsh repercussions on a purely economic level.

The anime and manga industry has also suffered – and is undergoing – the backlash, between canceled fairs, postponed events and various products whose release has been postponed, a succession of delays which will now be joined by another widely talked series by viewers, or Gundam Build Drivers Re: Rise. More specifically, it has been made known that the animated series will be paused from 7 May, a block that will then continue until the situation has improved, which means that the work could disappear from the schedules even for several weeks.

Obviously the epic of Gundam Build Drivers Re: Rise is not the only one to have been paused, since recently the third season of Kingdom has also been postponed because of the Coronavirus.