Gundam Build Diverse Re: Rise, second season release date and poster available

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
The second season of Gundam Build Diverse Re: Rise will be available for viewing from next April, promising unpublished adventures for the "Divers", who will battle against other mechas within the digital universe known in the first iteration.

Twitter user AIR_News01 shared the new poster for the second season on his profilealso announcing the release day of the animated series, or April 9th. In case you don't know the title in question, we leave you a short synopsis that outlines the narrative background of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise:

"The Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that allows people to enjoy a variety of missions using the Gunpla in a virtual dimension of cyberspace. Middle school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their partner of class Momoka Yashiro and they immerse themselves in this vast world Becoming "Divers", or inhabitants of GBN; they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an extraordinary sensitivity towards the Gunpla, they begin to play together but …"

The first season of the anime takes place two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers, with one renewed version of "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone mercenary, Kazami, a vagabond, May, a mysterious individual who participates in Gunpla battles all day and Parviz; a newcomer diver with an introverted personality but who loves to play in co-op.

Did you know that Japan is building a mobile Gundam 18 meters high and 25 tons heavy?

