Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE returns on July 9, the anime is available on Crunchyroll Italia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Exactly two months have passed since the announcement regarding the stop of Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE and today, finally, new news has arrived regarding the resumption of the anime. According to what was said a few moments ago, the second season will start again from the next July 9 with episode 19, and will always be visible on Crunchyroll.

In case you need to refresh your memory we remind you that the first season of Re: RISE, broadcast from October to December 2019, is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers, 25 episodes series of 2018 produced and animated from Sunrise Beyond. Gundam Build Diverse Re: Rise 2 is therefore the third settling of the series, which like its predecessor will consist of 13 total episodes and will end with the transmission of the episode number 26.

Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE began distribution on April 9 and continued uninterrupted until May 7, 2020. The airing of the series was therefore blocked due to production problems related to the health emergency, and for about a month and a half no new information was disclosed. Apparently, however, the wait is practically over, and the anime will soon add to the already full-bodied summer program.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!