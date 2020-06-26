Entertainment

Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE returns on July 9, the anime is available on Crunchyroll Italia

June 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Exactly two months have passed since the announcement regarding the stop of Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE and today, finally, new news has arrived regarding the resumption of the anime. According to what was said a few moments ago, the second season will start again from the next July 9 with episode 19, and will always be visible on Crunchyroll.

In case you need to refresh your memory we remind you that the first season of Re: RISE, broadcast from October to December 2019, is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers, 25 episodes series of 2018 produced and animated from Sunrise Beyond. Gundam Build Diverse Re: Rise 2 is therefore the third settling of the series, which like its predecessor will consist of 13 total episodes and will end with the transmission of the episode number 26.

Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE began distribution on April 9 and continued uninterrupted until May 7, 2020. The airing of the series was therefore blocked due to production problems related to the health emergency, and for about a month and a half no new information was disclosed. Apparently, however, the wait is practically over, and the anime will soon add to the already full-bodied summer program.

READ:  The insider of the Next John Wick Chapter

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.