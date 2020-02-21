Entertainment

Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise 2 debuts April 9, the first official trailer is available

February 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The second season of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise, one of the most famous mecha anime of recent years, will debut in Japan on April 9, 2020 as revealed today by the official website of the work. At the top of the article you can take a look at the launch trailer, shared a few hours from the YouTube channel of GundamInfo.

The first season of the anime, broadcast from October to December 2019, is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers, a 25-episode series of 2018 produced and animated by Sunrise Beyond. Gundam Build Diverse Re: Rise 2 is therefore the third settling of the series, which like its predecessor will consist of 13 total episodes.

Shinya Watada he returned to directing at the aforementioned animation studio Sunrise Beyond, while Yasuyuki Muto he took care of the script again. No change also on the character design front, entrusted to the talented Shuri Toida, as well as on the composition of the music, edited by the genius Hideakira Kimura.

READ:  The EVA 01 of Neon Genesis Evangelion is unleashed in an action figure of over 1200 euros

In case you need to refresh your memory, we remind you that the synopsis of the first season reads the following: "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that allows people to enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual dimension of cyberspace. Middle school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and immerse themselves in this vast world by becoming "Divers", or inhabitants of GBN; they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an extraordinary sensitivity towards the Gunpla, they start playing together but …".

All episodes of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise are visible for free on the official YouTube channel of GundamInfo with Italian subtitles. Starting from April 9th, you can follow all the episodes of the new season in the same way.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.