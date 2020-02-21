Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise 2 debuts April 9, the first official trailer is available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second season of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise, one of the most famous mecha anime of recent years, will debut in Japan on April 9, 2020 as revealed today by the official website of the work. At the top of the article you can take a look at the launch trailer, shared a few hours from the YouTube channel of GundamInfo.

The first season of the anime, broadcast from October to December 2019, is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers, a 25-episode series of 2018 produced and animated by Sunrise Beyond. Gundam Build Diverse Re: Rise 2 is therefore the third settling of the series, which like its predecessor will consist of 13 total episodes.

Shinya Watada he returned to directing at the aforementioned animation studio Sunrise Beyond, while Yasuyuki Muto he took care of the script again. No change also on the character design front, entrusted to the talented Shuri Toida, as well as on the composition of the music, edited by the genius Hideakira Kimura.

In case you need to refresh your memory, we remind you that the synopsis of the first season reads the following: "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that allows people to enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual dimension of cyberspace. Middle school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and immerse themselves in this vast world by becoming "Divers", or inhabitants of GBN; they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an extraordinary sensitivity towards the Gunpla, they start playing together but …".

All episodes of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise are visible for free on the official YouTube channel of GundamInfo with Italian subtitles. Starting from April 9th, you can follow all the episodes of the new season in the same way.