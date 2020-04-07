Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise 2 and Shadowverse join the Crunchyroll IT schedule

Share it:

The spring season has now started for about two weeks, and the new program of Crunchyroll Italia does not want to know how to stop the updates. Among the news, the new anime's broadcasts were announced a few minutes ago Shadowverse and of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise 2.

At the top of the article you can take a look atspecial preview the first, available with Italian subtitles. Crunchyroll describes the plot of the anime as follows: "The hottest war is about to begin! While attending the Tensei Academy, Hiiro Ryugasaki finds a mysterious cell phone. The famous Shadowverse card game is installed in the device! Meeting new opponents, taking on tournaments and forging ties with friends … Shadowverse brings Hiiro to every kind of experience, where everything is needed to evolve ..".

As for the second season of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise instead, we remind you that the current release date is set for the April 9, 2020 in Japan; Crunchyroll however has not yet confirmed the simulcast. The anime synopsis reads as follows: "Two years have passed since the legendary Build Divers faced the Second Union of Volunteers to save the EL-Diver. The Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN), in which these events occurred, has been updated to provide a more realistic experience. But as GBN has become even more exciting, there are divers who play with their personal motivations in mind. Hiroto is a Diver who wanders alone in the Dimension, as a mercenary. Kazami is a frivolous and independent Diver who continuously changes teams, following those he values. May is a lone diver surrounded by an aura of mystery that plays Gunpla Battle day and night. And Parviz is a neophyte and solitary Diver who is interested in team play, but because of his shyness he has never managed to achieve his ambition. Each of them is alone, but the flow of events will bring them together in a new team of Build Divers. What awaits Hiroto is a boundless experience that will transcend GBN".

