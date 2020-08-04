Entertainment

Gundam: A video from Japan shows us 1: 1 playback on the go

August 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Recognized as one of the most important works in Japan, Mobile Suit Gundam , more than forty years after its first publication, it remains a staple in the immense anime and manga industry, with an impressive amount of animated transpositions and impressive characters.

There resonance that the first series had, in April 1979, he introduced many people to souls for the first time, showing them a futuristic world with a very different structure from that of today, thanks to which humanity has been able to colonize areas around the orbit lunar, call Side.

It is precisely in one of these Side, the 3 to be precise, that a specific model of the weapon known as Mobile Suit Gundam, the RX 78 2, is now built, which has now become the emblem of the first series. To celebrate this spectacular robot in Japan, a few months ago, in the port city of Yokohama, it has started the realization of the RX 78 2 in 1: 1 scale, which will reach about 18 meters high.

READ:  Comic-Con 2020, Junji Ito reveals: "There is a character in my stories that terrifies me"

Although parts are still missing, such as the head and arms, the engineers behind the project have developed a complicated system, which would allow the whole Gundam to move, as you can see in the video linked to the news.

Recall that the original series of Mobile Suit Gundam is available on Amazon Prime Video, and that recently a survey has been proposed on the best mecha anime ever.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.