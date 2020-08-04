Gundam: A video from Japan shows us 1: 1 playback on the go

Share it:

Recognized as one of the most important works in Japan, Mobile Suit Gundam , more than forty years after its first publication, it remains a staple in the immense anime and manga industry, with an impressive amount of animated transpositions and impressive characters.

There resonance that the first series had, in April 1979, he introduced many people to souls for the first time, showing them a futuristic world with a very different structure from that of today, thanks to which humanity has been able to colonize areas around the orbit lunar, call Side.

It is precisely in one of these Side, the 3 to be precise, that a specific model of the weapon known as Mobile Suit Gundam, the RX 78 2, is now built, which has now become the emblem of the first series. To celebrate this spectacular robot in Japan, a few months ago, in the port city of Yokohama, it has started the realization of the RX 78 2 in 1: 1 scale, which will reach about 18 meters high.

Although parts are still missing, such as the head and arms, the engineers behind the project have developed a complicated system, which would allow the whole Gundam to move, as you can see in the video linked to the news.

Recall that the original series of Mobile Suit Gundam is available on Amazon Prime Video, and that recently a survey has been proposed on the best mecha anime ever.