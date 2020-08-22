Gundam: A gunpla shows us the famous robots in Sailor Moon version

Share it:

The construction of a giant statue of Gundam serves to confirm how famous the famous is still saga born in 1979. Among the various works created by fans we point out this project that combines the world of robots with that of Sailor Moon.

Gunpla is a phenomenon that has developed over the years among all fans of Gundam, who can thus recreate their favorite media appeared in the saga. Not only that, some like Twitter user @Asheblitzen have decided to create completely original pieces: as you can see in the tweet present at the bottom of the news, the fan has in fact shared photos of her latest work inspired by protagonists of Sailor Moon. Here is the comment accompanying the message: “My most ambitious (and I love most) gunpla project are my Pretty Guardian Nobel Gundam Sailor Scouts! They are one of my best achievements and I am very fond of them. I even wrote an article on how to build them!“.

The images convinced all fans, who could see how the various characters of Sailor Moon would be if they had appeared in the episodes of the anime focused on robots. Finally we point out that the Gundam Online Expo is underway these days, where you can attend various events dedicated to the saga.