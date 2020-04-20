Guilty Gear Strive impressions for PS4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most popular classic 2D fighting sagas on the scene will return later this year thanks to the launch of a new installment for PS4. We talk about Guilty Gear Strive, a title developed by Arc System Works and that this weekend has a testing phase on the Sony console. We have already been giving this closed beta of the game and that is why we want to offer you our particular Guilty Gear Strive preview to tell you what impressions has it caused us the return of this franchise.

Before entering the subject we want to clarify that the Guilty Gear Strive closed beta for PS4 It will have different phases. From 5 in the morning today, and until the beta ends, we can test the offline combat with 7 different characters. As for multiplayer, the Arc System Works team will open the title's online servers in three different time zones so that users from all over the world can try its benefits without having to get up early or stay up late.

As we have already advanced, in this closed beta of Guilty Gear Strive we can control a total of 7 different characters: Soul Badguy, KY Kiske, Chipp Zanuff, may, Potemkin, Axl Low and Faust. All these characters are very different from each other and each one has its own combat style, which suggests that the final version of the game will offer a lot of variety. Judging from what is seen in this beta, Guilty Gear Suvive can be enjoyed by all kinds of players, although it will be the most veteran and the followers of the saga that will get the most out of it.

The desasapland of characters and settings will be at a great level.

The main reason for this is that this 1v1 fighting title will feature a old-fashioned control system, which will test the skill of the players at the controls. As usual in the different installments of the saga, In Guilty Gear Strive it will be difficult to make combos with many hits, although not impossible, and we will have to concentrate to the maximum to be able to chain blows while our rival is defenseless through the air. We will have four attack and one grip buttons, plus the left stick to move or protect ourselves (pressing it back). Combining these buttons with different movements of the stick we will make the different blows of each character and executing specific combinations we will be able to make spectacular combos of several blows.

As we make moves and infringe or take damage to our opponent, we will fill two different bars. The first of them, introduced in Guilty Gear X, will be the one known as Tension, which will be divided into three parts and will allow us to carry out actions such as counterattacks or increase our speed or strength for a few seconds. The second of the bars will be the Burst, which will give us the opportunity to cut the opponent's combos. In this way, the fighting of Guilty Gear Strive will gain a strategic factor that will give each confrontation more emotion since we can get out of trouble if we use these two bars at the right times. When the fighting is over, we will be awarded experience points and money based on the offensive, defensive and technical actions we have taken and according to the life we ​​have preserved, thus being able to raise our level. Of course, this function was blocked for the beta, so we can not yet tell you how this section will work in the final version of Guilty Gear Strive.

We can carry out counterattacks to save our skin.

On the other hand, The Guilty Gear Strive closed beta has given us an idea of ​​the wide variety of scenarios that will be in the final title.. During our games we have been able to fight in several different scenarios and each one of them felt totally different from the previous one. In addition, all the scenarios will have several zones and we can move from one to the other if we hit our opponent with enough force when we reach the limit between them (we have come to see three different zones in the same scenario). So, assuming there will be even more in the final version of the title, everything seems to indicate that we will not get bored of fighting in the same arena over and over again. But what has surprised us the most from this testing phase is the technical aspect of the title today.

Considering that Guilty Gear Strive is still in the development phase, the truth is that it is already very attractive. The character desasaplands will continue to be faithful to what we have already seen throughout the different installments of the sagaBut thanks to today's technology, the lighting and particle effects will be better than ever, making fighters look fantastic. Similarly, the stage desasaplands promise to be spectacular, with lots of background elements and lots of color. All this with an anime aesthetic that will delight the most otakus and the followers of this franchise. Yes, There are still things that Arc System Works has to polish in terms of performance, but the developer has time to spare and the title points ways.

For his part, the sound section is the best of this beta. Guilty Gear Strive will make use of rock and heavy metal melodies that will make the adrenaline run through our bodies during the battles. For its part, the menus will make use of other less sugar-cane compositions, but which will be equally exciting. Similarly, the voices of the characters, in Japanese for this testing phase (the presenter of the duels speaks in English), will be at a high level.

The visual and sound effects will be quite a show.

In short, in the absence of trying the multiplayer section, The closed beta of Guilty Gear Strive has left us with a great taste. What we can say for now is that, at a playable level, the title promises to bring smiles to lovers of 2D fighting. Now we need to see how the title servers will work, how many characters will it offer in its final version and what will be its different game modes. If all that lives up to what has been seen so far, we may be facing one of the best fighting games of 2020. At the end of the year we will be in doubt when the Guilty Gear Strive goes on sale for PlayStation 4.