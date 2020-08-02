Guilty Gear Strive also announced for PS5 and PC: two new fighters presented

Share it:

During the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable the children of Arc System Works also intervened to provide us with an update on the development of Guilty Gear Strive. The fighting game, initially announced only for PlayStation 4, is now also expected on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Arc System Works has taken advantage of the announcement of the two new platforms to reveal two other fighters, that is Leo Whitefang is Nagoriyuki. The first is an old acquaintance: the German King of Allied Kingdom of Illyria made its first appearance in the console version of Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-, the fifth major chapter in the series. Nagoriyuki, on the other hand, is a completely new character who will make his first appearance in Guilty Gear Strive, joining already presented characters such as Ramlethal Valentine, Millia Rage and Zato-1.

You can admire Leo Whitefang and Nagoriyuki in action in the trailer shared on the occasion of the Roundtable. At the end of the video it is possible to see the PS4 and PS5 logos side by side, but the PC Steam version is also clearly mentioned on the official website. The release of Guilty Gear Strive is set for the first few months of 2021: before then, in October, a new character will be revealed. In the meantime, we advise you to read our analysis of the Beta of Guilty Gear Strive.