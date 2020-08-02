Guillermo Vázquez acknowledged that it is “urgent” that Atlético de San Luis improve their level of play

Share it:

Guillermo Vázquez acknowledges that it is "urgent" that Atlético de San Luis improve their level of play (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

For the second game in a row, Atlético de San Luis could not with his rival and still does not get his first victory victory in this Guard1anes 2020 of the Liga MX. Now, Toluca He successfully defended his home, beating the Las Tunas 3-2.

"I believe that the team is below the ideal level. It is part of the return to the courts. We must get closer to the best level already for the next game, "he said. Guillermo Vazquez, mattress franchise technician.

At a press conference, the Mexican strategist acknowledged that they lack things to improve, specifically on the defensive side. “We still have many things to improve. I like the fight, that is important, but we have to work more defensively ”, he explained.

And it is that since the preseason, the potosino club allows goals in each of their matches. This trend continued at the beginning of the tournament, after the tie to a goal at home against Juárez and the defeat against the choriceros.

The tuneros tried to take the victory, but they lacked solidity in the defense (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

"You We gave away goals to the rival and then it cost us try to come back ", explained Vázquez after the San Luis could never take advantage against the Devils, thanks to the great performance of the Argentine Alexis Canelo by scoring two of the three goals.

To improve defensive deficiencies, Memo recalled the incorporation of Ventura Alvarado, with whom he met at Necaxa. "We know that he is a player who we can come to reinforce the back, since we are a little weak, "he said.

"The team will come from less to more. The San Luis team will seek to qualifyGuillermo sentenced.

Atlético de San Luis will face Atlas on matchday 3 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The game will be at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on Sunday, August 9.

Toluca will improve their level

Alexis Canelo was a key player in Toluca's victory (Photo: Toluca FC)

José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre, coach of the Mexicans, celebrated the victory this weekend. Although he assured that his team will have a better level with the passage of the days.

"We always analyze the matches and there are many details that can be corrected. There is also the rival who sometimes does it well and makes you look bad. It is part of continuing to grow and strengthen ourselves, ”Chepo told the press minutes after his colleague Memo Vázquez.

He commented that he does not have a parameter to explain the progress of his squad, but noted that it will improve his good game. "What I do see is that the players have very good conditions and little by little they will have their best level ”, he pointed out.

At home it was not easy against San Luis, but we knew how to respond appropriately

Chepo applauded the incorporation of Rubens Sambueza (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

In addition, he applauded the incorporation of Rubens Sambueza, who in this match showed to have good conditions despite his 36 years. “Rubens collaborates a lot with his experience. He has done very well, it infects their way of working and that's good, "he noted.

Finally, he regretted that the arrival of Joao Plata and Pablo López continue to be delayed by paperwork on work visas. The reinforcements have been a bit complicated by the work visa. They already have time here and we hope that next week it will be resolved ”, he concluded.

Toluca will be measured on Matchday 3 against Mazatlan FC. The party will be on Friday, August 7 at 9:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at El Kranken, the stadium of the Sinaloans.

