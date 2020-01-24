Guillermo del Toro The Shooting of Nightmare Alley Begins

Share it:

It was in September when the Mexican filmmaker began to choose those who will be part of his new feature film entitled 'Nightmare Alley'. With each signing our expectations rose more and more, because the new Guillermo del Toro will feature Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, David Strathairn and Willem Dafoe, among others. Sounds good, right?

After a break that has lasted all winter we have had news of this thriller that Del Toro is going to adapt again, and the shooting has given its starting gun, as shared by the producer of the tape J. Miles Dale through his Twitter account:

Already in 1947 we saw an adaptation on the big screen of 'Nightmare Alley', the story based on the novel named after William Lindsay Gresham, and at some point in 2020 he will return to theaters again. 'Nightmare Alley' will be a co-written adaptation with Kim Morgan. The person in charge of the worldwide distribution of 'Nightmare Alley' will be Fox Searchlight, who has also taken care of the award-winning 'The Shape of Water'and with whom the filmmaker has pending the premiere of the horror film 'Antlers'.

On the adaptation of Del Toro

Although at first the protagonist was going to be Leonardo Dicaprio, to whom the paper was offered but ended up leaving the project after not reaching an agreement, it will be Bradley Cooper who gives life to Tyrone Powe, a scammer who pretends to be a mentalist and orchestrates a scam with a psychiatrist, played by Cate Blanchett. However, the tables will turn when she also decides to fool him.