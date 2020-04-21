         Guillermo del Toro has created the final list of films for the quarantine together with Rian Johnson, Aronofsky and other filmmakers

Share it:

Guillermo del Toro must be loved. Besides having a privileged creative mind, which has been translated into feature films as varied and recommendable as 'Pan's Labyrinth', 'Pacific Rim', 'The Scarlet Summit' or the enchanting – and Oscar-winning – 'The Shape of Water', the Mexican is one of the filmmakers most active and interesting Twitter.

His latest achievement on the social network has been to make a call to his followers, asking them what cultural options are consuming these days of quarantine; a tweet turned into a gigantic thread to which filmmakers like Darren Aronofsky, Edgar Wright, Brad Bird, Rian Johnson or James Mangold.

Del Toro himself, who, according to his account, has been confined for more than a month, has been reviewing classics such as 'A woman's face' by George Cukor or 'The employment' by Ermanno Olmi, and introducing their children to timeless jewelry such as 'Singing in the Rain' by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly or 'The indiscreet window' by maestro Alfred Hitchcock through the Criterion Channel.

1/3 Alright- here we go- just a few ideas: I hope this can be about things we love. Not about things we hate or things we are weighed down about. We cannot answer questions out in the open but please read and respond to each other as much as possible. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 20, 2020

Darren Aronofsky, director of the magnificent 'Madre!', has been in quarantine for 40 days in which he has seen, among others, 'Barton Fink', 'Amelie', 'Rashomon' and 'Total Challenge'; while Scott Derrickson has chosen to hook up with 'Devs', the Alex Garland series, which he describes as "an absorbing thriller built on highly advanced scientific and philosophical theories and with a splendid visual invoice".

On the other hand, Ava DuVernay is enjoying combinations as peculiar as double sessions composed by 'Notting Hill' and 'The Horse of Turin' by Béla Tarr and Ágnes Hranitzky. Ari Aster has been reviewing the third season of 'The Soprano' and Rian Johnson It has been given to Robert Altman's 'Three Women', of which the immense work of Sissy Spacek stands out.

You can take out a pencil and paper and start writing down titles with which to continue to liven up the quarantine by reading the complete thread, which you have in this link.