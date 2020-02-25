 Guillermo del Toro enjoyed his script of Dark Justice League

Share it:

The director Guillermo del Toro knows that he has a certain weakness for everything that implies something related to creatures and monsters. That has led him to the fact that, although he has already ended up in the world of comics-based movies with the two Hellboy movies, he has touched on the possibility of making a Hulk series quite a few years ago, or a dark Justice League movie ago. less years.

This last project was active for a while by Warner Bros. In fact, although del Toro abandoned the film, other directors have joined the project to carry it out, but it has never ended up materializing in any way. In the end, it has always been problems with the script or creative differences with the study that has caused the different directors to abandon the project.

In November 2018, del Toro confirmed on Twitter that he completely finished the script of his proposal for the film. Now, in response to a publication by Scott Wampler saying that he was reading that script he once made of the Bull, which he describes as "good as hell", Guillermo del Toro points out that “he loved to develop” the script.

These words of del Toro have excited many fans, who understand that the filmmaker is still very fond of this project that was almost, some even with the illusion that del Toro can return in some way. Recall that J. J. Abrams, through his company Bad Robot, is developing film and television projects for the Dark Justice League under his new agreement with Warner Media.