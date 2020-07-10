Guillermo Alison left Cruz Azul after 15 years and will play for Cancun FC

Share it:

Cancún FC introduced Guillermo Allison as its new goalkeeper (Photo: Twitter @cancun_fc)

Cancun FC begins to take shape. From the hand of Christian "Chaco" Giménez, the new club of the MX Expansion League is preparing for the 2020 Opening with familiar faces of Mexican soccer.

The name that sounds the most is the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Allison, that this Thursday his signing with the cancunenses was announced. Through their Twitter account they announced their incorporation.

"Security under the three posts. Guillermo Allison arrives at Cancún FC to be the keeper of our goal, with all that experience in Liga MX, now to defend the colors of #LaOlaFutbolera ”, was the message of the institution.

From the hand of Christian “Chaco” Giménez, the new club of the Liga de Expansión MX is preparing for the 2020 Opening (Photo: Twitter @cancun_fc)

Allison comes from Blue Cross, club where he debuted. However, the competition was complicated because there was the experienced goalkeeper in front Jesus Crown, in addition to juveniles Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño.

This I had already advanced Robert Dante Siboldi, coach of La Maquinaria, at a press conference this Tuesday. "We are waiting for the possibility that ison Memo’ Allison could go to some team so that they could participate, "he said.

"The reality is that all four are of great quality, but I do believe that Memo, for all that we already know, you need to have active participation, he needs to play and I understand that he is practically about to close his change to the team that is requesting it, ”explained the helmsman.

Guillermo Allison left Cruz Azul, after 15 years of defending his colors (Photo: Twitter @cancun_fc)

In turn, Allison thanked the cement institution in a video published on her Instagram account. "I want to thank all the people who have been part of my life at Cruz Azul in these 15 years"the archer pointed out.

“Since I first put on the Cruz Azul jersey at age 14, not a day went by when he wasn't proud to carry it. Not a day went by that I didn't stop fighting for her, ”Allison added.

Sometimes to grow you have to change the path and today I have to change mine

In addition, he also wrote a short message for his new team. "I am happy to be part of #laolafutbolera. We are going to give it all @fc_cancun ”, he expressed.

Other reinforcements

The club announced the arrival of the Chilean striker, Isaac Díaz (Photo: Twitter @cancun_fc)

This Thursday, the club announced the arrival of the Chilean forward, Isaac Díaz. The striker has gone through teams such as the University of Chile, Jaguares de Chiapas, Puebla and Cafetaleros de Chiapas.

"#LaOlaFutbolera already has a scorer,‘ Toro ’Isaac Díaz, the Chilean striker will seek to shake the rival networks with the Cancun FC shirt. #Welcome Crack! ”, The club pointed out in another tweet.

Another new member of the team is an old acquaintance from Chaco and Cruz Azul. Daniel Ipata will be the new physical trainer of the cancunenses by request of the Argentine naturalized Mexican.

Daniel Ipata will be the new physical trainer for Cancun FC (Photo: Twitter @cancun_fc)

"After planning it on more than one occasion, while Daniel Ipata was Physical Trainer and Christian Giménez player, finally they were able to form a technical body and lead a project ”, reads a statement from the club.

And is that Giménez has been able to bring several of his acquaintances from his extensive career as a footballer. "The advantage of coming to a team like Cancun FC, is that you can start looking for the characteristics of your game idea, of what you intend in each position," said Chaco after a week of being introduced to the team.

