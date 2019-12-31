Guild Wars creators are working on a new third-person action game

Share it:

ArenaNet, historical developer of the famous MMORPG Guild Wars and Guild Wars 2, has published a job announcement that seems to indicate the development of an upcoming fantasy title for consoles not yet announced.

ArenaNet has in fact published a job advertisement for the search for an Art Director who will work "on a third-person action fantasy title for consoles not yet announced. "The announcement reads:" ArenaNet is looking for an artistic director to lead the artistic development of a fantasy console title. As an art director you will collaborate with the project management to develop the look and maintain the graphic quality in all artistic sectors, with internal and external partners ".

Obviously, a third person action title would immediately suggest a new chapter of Guild Wars but the fact that the announcement does not mention anything about the online nature of the project or its MMO style suggests something different. This is also ArenaNet's first time in developing a console title. In the rest of the announcement, theexperience with the Unreal Engine 4 engine and it is specified that the software house will move away from the proprietary engine. All elements in favor of a completely new game.

After the crisis that hit ArenaNet, the developers then try a completely new way. You just have to wait for new information on the next title in development from the creators of Guild Wars.