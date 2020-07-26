Guild Esports announces the Rocket League team: David Beckham directly involved

Share it:

Guild Esports, an organization of which David Beckham is co-owner, has officially announced its entry into the esports scene of Rocket League.

The team will compete in the recently unveiled RLCS X series.

Guild Esports described the selection process for newborn team players as "strict". The Beckham team has signed two former Team Singularity players, Joseph."noly"Kidd and Thomas"ThO"Binkhorst. The player joins them"Scrub Killa"and head coach Mike"Gregan"Ellis.

According to the announcement, Beckham will be directly involved in the adventure of this new team. Manchester United's former "Magnificent 7" of the golden age will help players focus on stress management techniques, live a healthy lifestyle and deal with mental health problems.

The Spice Boy will also mentor the academy team.

In June, the Rocket League Esports Championship Series she announced that she would move away from a static league system and will now create a series of events in an open structure that will allow multiple teams to compete.

Not only that, according to what has emerged in recent days Epic is in the process of making Rocket League a free to play title.