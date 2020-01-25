guide of kingdoms, cities and places of the Continent

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of Wit The Witcher ’is tremendously coarse and complex. That is why we had to create a character guide, another of monsters and an explanation about the timeline with which the Netflix series adapts the stories. But we still had one thing pending, through the books we have known countless places, be they kingdoms, big cities, small villages or all kinds of landforms like mountains, seas and deserts. However, there are some names more essential than others, places that have been or will be very important in the way of Geralt de Rivia, Ciri and Yennefer. While Netflix has been happy to create an interactive map for you to discover the location (and year) of each event in the series, we have prepared this list to keep you with the most important places in this fantastic world.

Continent

Although not the whole story of the sorcerer happens in him, we can say that the great majority does. If the World of the series is simply called that, Mundo, the continent where the story takes place also has that same name. It is an area of elongated land, limited by the sea to one side and a large mountain range the other. Although the mountains (and the deserts behind them) will be an essential part of the protagonists' journey, we can say that the important thing of the Continent is located in the populations between the mountains and the sea. To refer to all these populations, a division between the north, the Northern Kingdoms, and the south, the great Nilfgaard Empire, must always be taken into account.

Bibliopolis

Northern Kingdoms

Of human dominance, some elves, dwarves and gnomes also inhabit this area. It includes everything that is above the Amell Mountains and, although the conquests of Nilgaard have changed the drawing quite a lot, it is usually divided into four major kingdoms. Further north and close to the sea we have Redania, by his side is Kaedwen, in the southernmost part are Temeria Y Aedirn. Each of these four great kingdoms has several smaller ones subject to its authority. For example, Temeria groups Brugge, Ellander, Mahakam, Maribor, Sodden, White Garden, Velen and Garramone in its territory. To the south, on the border with Nilfgaard (before his conquests), we find Lyria and Rivia (which form a single kingdom) and the prosperous Cintra. Beyond detailing the populations of each of the places, creating a string of impossible names, in addition to knowing the four great northern regions, it is worthwhile to repair two essential kingdoms for Ciri.

Cintra

Netflix

The powerful Kingdom of Cintra has fallen into the hands of the Nilfgaard Empire in this first season, and the truth is that throughout the books it changes hands many times. The important thing is to remember that his throne is the one that belongs to Ciri, that his grandmother was Queen Calanthe, fall in the Cintra Massacre. As for Princess Pavetta and her mysterious husband, Duny, we will know more about something later. Cintra counts as a vassal only with the territory of Attre, although there was a time when Brugge, Alto Sodden and Verden came to dominate. With wide differences but, for our understanding, we could say that this is the Winter of In The Witcher ’.

Skellige

Set of Six Islands, Skellige is one of the Northern Kingdoms more particular for its unique maritime status. They speak their own dialect and do not have very good relations with the rest of the kingdoms due to their isolation. There is only one exception, Cintra, to which they are very close Eist Tuirseach's marriage with Queen Calanthe. After the death of his monarch's brother (King Bran), Skellige will focus his efforts on revenge on Nilfgaard.

Bibliopolis

Nilfgaardian Empire

Nilfgaard starts as the great antagonist empire of the series and the truth is that their customs (such as never leaving survivors) are not very pleasant. Located in the South of the Continent, their imperial mentality means that they are constantly looking to conquer new territories to add to the Empire and, although there have been times that they have respected to the north, they have fought and will wage several wars against them. Despite their expansive nature, only those born in the heart of the Empire are considered Nifgaardian and not the inhabitants of the conquered territories. We cannot reveal much more of its leaders so as not to advance future events of the series so we will only say that, without counting on the conquered northern kingdoms, it is divided into the provinces of Angren, Etolia, Gemmera, Geso, Mag Turga, Metinna, Maecht and Nazair.

Places of interest

Kaer Morhen

This fortress located north of Kaedwen will be essential in the second season of Wit The Witcher ’. Hidden among the Blue Mountains, the fortress is the place where sorcerers formed, forcing their mutations. It was destroyed by those who considered sorcerers an abomination and almost all teachers were killed except Vesemir, the only resident. It remains the closest thing to a home for Geralt and company.

Aretusa

Netflix

If the sorcerers mutated in Kar Morhen, Aretusa is the place where sorceresses form (Although, as we see at the end of the first season, he is not at his best). It is located on Thanned Island next to Garstang Palace and La Loxia. The three rooms of the Island were built by elves and it is from them that humans learned to tame the chaos to do magic. As with Kaer Morhen, the role of the sorceresses in the coming wars, and the source of power they represent, will make Aretusa and its inhabitants one of the usual targets in the war conflicts that are yet to come

Broklon

Between Cintra, Brugge, Sodden and Verden is Brokilón forest, also called Death Forest for obvious reasons. This place is a true refuge for persecuted or abused races in the outside world and is governed by the Dryads or Nymphs of the Forest, like the ones we saw with Ciri in this first season. Shooting arrows at each intruder, the Dryads have managed to repel the continuous attempts of the neighboring kingdoms to dominate the forest. In addition to accepting races battered by humans, they also shelter and heal the so-called Squirrels or Scoia'tael, that is, groups of non-human guerrillas. His queen, whom we already know, is the Dried Eithne. In addition to sex, a dryad can be born from the transformation of someone exposed to Brokilón Water but, as we saw, it had no effect on Ciri, which soon left the forest.

Netflix

Korath Desert

The mountains of Fire represent a natural border to the known world at its eastern end, located northwest of the Nilfgaard Empire. For even further south is the great Korath Desert, the hardest and most inhospitable place which, as we advance, will welcome Ciri and Geralt for a while. In addition to bordering Nilfgaard through the Mountains of Fire, if you achieve the impossible task of crossing it you will reach the barbaric lands of Zerrikania and Hakland, also known as Eastern Kingdoms, exotic, unknown and wild territories. In addition to the shortage of food and water, what makes this desert harder is the large number of monsters that inhabit it. Again it is inevitable to resort to a comparison with ‘Game of Thrones’ to say that this desert is the warm version of the icy lands Beyond the wall.