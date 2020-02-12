 Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins Loki's cast in an important role

Share it:

The actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who in his day was considered to be Black Canary in "Birds of prey", joins the cast of the series "Loki", as we can read in Deadline or Variety, although nothing is known about the role it could play.

Apparently the actress of "Belle" will interpret "A prominent character, possibly a female protagonist", although everything remains in a mystery, as happened with the other additions to the cast of the series, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino. At the end of January the news sounded that they were looking for two women, one blonde and one with African-American features, so perhaps the role Mbatha-Raw is that, of which there are not many more details.

Already in full production immersed in Atlanta, "Loki" follow the adventures of the Asgardian god of deception in stories that take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame", with a connection with "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" and bringing the debut of the Temporary Variation Agency (TVA) to the UCM, possibly because of all the chaos that Loki generates in the multiverse. Its premiere at Disney + will take place in spring 2021.

