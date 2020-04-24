Guerrilla could be preparing a Horizon Zero Dawn trilogy

Share it:

Interesting details that have come to light today and regarding Horizon Zero Dawn, the title of Guerrilla Games. And is that, beyond the sequel to the PS4 title that the Dutch studio would be developing (and which has not yet been officially announced), new reports speak about the possibility that Sony has even more ambitious plans for the franchise . To the point of making it, at least, into a trilogy.

The information comes from the VGC media, which claims to have received several reports (and from different sources) indicating Sony's plans for the franchise. Something that would have a lot to do with the great commercial success of the game. In any case, those reports speak of that intention already being precisely what Guerrilla had from the beginning.

In other words, the studio would have always wanted Horizon to become a long-running saga. And that's why he would have written, already initially, a script of several parts. However, it was out of the blockbuster that Guerrilla would have reached a deal with Sony, according to reports.

On the other hand, VGC has also used the occasion to reveal more information that, supposedly, has been leaked from those same sources. And this tells us about Horizon Zero Dawn 2. As they say, the sequel began developing shortly after the launch of the first game. However, over time it would have become a project for PS5.

And the most interesting thing of all is that, it seems, the sequel would have a really gigantic world and much more given to free exploration. That, and the fact that it would come with some kind of cooperative function. Although, regarding the latter, it has not been clear if it would be for the main story, or with a separate mode. What the reports do comment on is that Guerrilla could have planned to release a trial version (independently) of that multiplayer. Although reports also indicate that it is unclear whether or not Sony has reconsidered that option.