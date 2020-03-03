Guerra Barça – Mouth for a youth

Mingo Ramos, central defender in youth age, arrived in Barcelona in January. Until today he has not been able to debut with Barça because Boca has refused to send the Catalan club on International Transfer Certificate (ITC). According to sources from the Xeneize set, they can prove that Mingo Ramos had a professional bonding with the club, even though the central had not signed a professional contract.

Senior officials of Boca assure the SER that they can demonstrate the amount of premiums paid for titles, as well as the inscriptions on the first team in Copa Libertadores. The player did not show up to sign his professional contract but in Boca they demand that Barça pay a transfer by the player for this link, amount that amounts to millions of euros.

Barça sources say that they will not pay by Mingo Ramos. They have made two claims to Boca, through the RFEF, to send them the transfer. AFA has positioned itself with its club and finally the Single Judge of the FIFA Player Statute ruled in favor of Barça and the RFEF, granting it a provisional precautionary according to which the player may be registered. However, the war does not end here since an arbitration tribunal must decide whether Barça has to pay any amount to Boca or Mingo was really a free agent to sign for the whole team.