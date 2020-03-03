Sports

Guerra Barça – Mouth for a youth

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Mingo Ramos, central defender in youth age, arrived in Barcelona in January. Until today he has not been able to debut with Barça because Boca has refused to send the Catalan club on International Transfer Certificate (ITC). According to sources from the Xeneize set, they can prove that Mingo Ramos had a professional bonding with the club, even though the central had not signed a professional contract.

Senior officials of Boca assure the SER that they can demonstrate the amount of premiums paid for titles, as well as the inscriptions on the first team in Copa Libertadores. The player did not show up to sign his professional contract but in Boca they demand that Barça pay a transfer by the player for this link, amount that amounts to millions of euros.

Barça sources say that they will not pay by Mingo Ramos. They have made two claims to Boca, through the RFEF, to send them the transfer. AFA has positioned itself with its club and finally the Single Judge of the FIFA Player Statute ruled in favor of Barça and the RFEF, granting it a provisional precautionary according to which the player may be registered. However, the war does not end here since an arbitration tribunal must decide whether Barça has to pay any amount to Boca or Mingo was really a free agent to sign for the whole team.

READ:  They do not understand its intensity: According to his assistant, Miguel Herrera is a misunderstood
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.