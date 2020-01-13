TV Shows

Güero Castro talks about alleged love affair with Angélica Rivera

January 13, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
José Alberto "El Güero" Castro spent Christmas with Angélica Rivera and her three daughters Sofía, Fernanda and Regina Castro. It was the firstborn of the former marriage who shared this family reunion in their social networks.

"Happy holidays from our family to yours, may everything good follow you, find you, hug you and stay with you, merry Christmas, all my love ❤️," wrote Sofia Castro in her post published in her Instagram feed last Dec. 24. Given this, rumors resumed that the former First Lady of Mexico and the television producer (brother of Veronica Castro), had resumed their love affair.

In a recent meeting with several media outlets, "El Güero" Castro was questioned about it. "There is a great friendship, it is the mother of my daughters and, as I have said several times, they will see us several times together for the rest of life because we have three daughters in common."

She is a woman I respect a lot, I love a lot, but everything is in order.

On the courtship of his daughter Sofía Castro with Pablo Bernot, whom he already had the pleasure of meeting, he said: "I have always told my daughters that, I say, it is not that the gallant has to like me, nor like me me, as long as they want them, respect them and take care of them, that is their decision. "

Also the television producer was questioned about an alleged romance with actress Mimi Morales, however, he preferred to flee the place with a big smile.

