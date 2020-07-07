Guardiola's forceful phrase before the rumors of Messi's possible departure to Manchester City

Share it:

Guardiola and Messi, protagonists of a paternal relationship for years (REUTERS / Gustau Nacarino)

The rumors settled a while ago and it is evident that Barcelona does not exist in a good environment. The points that Quique Setien's team lost on the way to the title (and consequently served the league trophy to Real Madrid on a platter) were the main cause of the shorts. Images of internal disputes on the playing field they had as actor no less than Lionel Messi, at the same time that the DT had to go out to explain some days ago.

In parallel, the Argentine star negotiates its continuity and what seemed to be a sure signature from one moment to the next, became an indefinite agreement. Uncertainty reigns and there are versions that Messi could leave Barça for the first time since he is a professional.

He always talked about the possibility of playing with the Newell’s jersey, at least one semester, to fulfill the dream he was pursuing as a child. And if it is about elite teams in Europe, the one that more curdles for him is the Manchester City directed by his friend and mentor, Josep Guardiola.

As a strategist for the Catalan team, Pep He won no less than 14 titles (including two Champions League and two Club World Cups). He led a team that marked a before and after in football history with Messi as the standard bearer. Rosario is a weakness for the 49-year-old coach, who was also always very respectful of his future. And this time was not the exception.

When asked about the chance to add him in the near future, Guardiola was forceful: "I want him to stay at Barça."

Of course, in the City they would open the doors wide to the 10 Blaugrana in case he decides to change airs, but for the moment the coaching staff will not try any movement to tempt him to experience in an equally competitive league than the Spanish as the Premier League. Everything will be in the hands of the footballer.

Who also spoke was the president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, who stated about Messi's continuity: “I have no doubt that Messi will retire at Barça and not with me, but with another president because he will continue at Barça. We have an obligation to renew Leo Messi, He is the best player in the world. The last time I spoke to him was on Saturday. I like to talk to the players regularly. "

Four days remain before the end of the Spanish league and Barça will need to rebound a 4-unit disadvantage with the leader Real Madrid. Tomorrow he will play the city's classic against Espanyol at the Camp Nou with the idea of ​​putting pressure on those of Zinedine Zidane, who on Friday will host Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu.

