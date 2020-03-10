Guardiola, Mario Suárez, Oviedo … the protagonists who prefer to postpone to play without audiences

Share it:

This Tuesday the Ministry of Health decreed the decision to dispute all professional and non-professional sporting events, whether state or international, behind closed doors as a measure of containment of the Coronavirus.

However, there are those who think that the best thing would be to postpone matches and / or suspend sports competitions. This is the case of the following protagonists in the world of soccer.

PEP 💬 If UEFA says we have to play without spectators we will. I would love to play with fans. If it's going to happen for a long time it doesn't make sense. But health is the most important. That things improve in each country day by day. – Manchester City (@ManCityES) March 10, 2020

For example Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, who explained in the press conference prior to Wednesday's meeting with Arsenal his point of view about this situation.

"It is something that has already happened in Italy and Spain and that will end up happening here. We have to ask ourselves if it is worth playing football without spectators. We do our job for people, but if they can't come, what is the point? "Said the Spanish coach when asked about the threat of the coronavirus in the Premier League." We will do what we have to do, but I would not like play without an audience, "he said.

For its part, Mario Suarez, Rayo Vallecano midfielder, said Tuesday that playing behind closed doors as scheduled for the next two days is 'an incongruity' and confessed that 'if the situation is so serious' created by the coronavirus epidemic 'that the championship be suspended' .

"Playing sports, in my case, football, without audience and fans, makes no sense. Playing behind closed doors is an incongruity, health comes first, but on trips to the game (train, plane …) Is there no risk? If the situation is so serious, the championship is suspended ", said the Madrid player through his social networks.

For its part, Celta de Vigo and Second Division clubs such as Real Zaragoza or Real Oviedo, the latter also plays the two games of the next two days of home League, have also shown against playing behind closed doors .

For its part, the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) has officially requested the CSD, the RFEF and LaLiga to suspend football matches of all categories.