Guardiola launches a message to the Barcelona board: "Don't talk too loudly"

February 20, 2020
Edie Perez
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, has warned Barcelona and asked him to don't speak "too loud" in relation to the UEFA sanction that will prevent the English club from playing European competition during the next two years.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of FC Barcelona, ​​offered a press conference in the case of social networks affecting Barcelona and took advantage of thank UEFA for the work they do with financial fair play, to which Guardiola responded.

"If they are happy with the fact that they have sanctioned us, I would tell the president of Barcelona to let us appeal. So don't talk too loudly, Barcelona"said the Spanish coach in the Sky Sports chain.

"This is my advice because everyone can be involved sometimes in certain situations. We will appeal and hopefully in the future we can play against Barcelona in the Champions League, "he added.

Guardiola said he will remain the coach 'citizen' despite the sanction imposed by UEFA in the next two fixture windows and said his intention is to be in the celestial club "as long as possible".

"If I am not fired – what can happen – I will stay at Manchester City. I want to be here. I said it before and I say it now. I want to help the club stay as long as possible. Why should I go?"Guardiola said in statements to Sky Sports after the triumph of the City on Wednesday against West Ham.

"I said a few months ago that I love this club and that I am very comfortable here," added the coach of Santpedor, who relies on the resource the club presents to TAS. "It's not over. The club thinks it's unfair, so let's appeal," Guardiola confirmed.

In addition, the Catalan coach commented that they will fight as they have done "in each game" of this course pending the said resource. "We will be together until the end of the season. We are optimistic that in the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League," he concluded.

