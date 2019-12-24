Guardiola: "I will support my players if they decide to leave the field in case of racism"

The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola offered his point of view about the recent cases of racism in European football, making clear his point of view on the matter and that he will be next to his players if something deplorable happens in any Manchester City match.

"I will support my players if they decide to leave the field. We support any initiative against racism, but it is not a work of the clubs alone. Racism must be fought daily, in schools, within families. It's about building a better future for future generations, ”said Guardiola

“It is a problem that has been dragging on for decades, centuries. Now more is visualized because the media is above. We have to fight. It will take time to eradicate it. ”

In addition, he acknowledged Monday that His intention is to stay at Manchester City next season, because he feels comfortable in English football in a club 'that has grown a lot and has the highest expectations'.

'This is my fourth season and the next will be the fifth. I want to stay next season. It's a long time but I'm incredibly well here. But now We will have to see if I deserve a new contract. I will try to stay'Guardiola said at a press conference.

For Friday's duel, the first of the two City commitments in just 48 hours along with Sheffield United, may count on the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne and the Argentine Sergio Agüero, although he will not have at his disposal nor the central John Stones Not even David Silva.

"Sergio is better but not yet ready to play. Every day, each training is better, but still needs rhythm, ”said Guardiola, who also referred to the emergence, again, of outbreaks of racism in the stadiums.