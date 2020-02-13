Guardiola: "I dream about how to play against Real Madrid"

Pep Guardiola is already in mode Champions. His team, the Manchester City, he will face Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the competition and the coach acknowledges that he has it very present. "I want to win the Champions. I dream of how to play against Real Madrid. They are happy weeks in which I imagine what to do to win them, "he said in an interview with Sky sports.

The City coach joked in the interview about how his future may be conditioned by the result of this tie against the team led by Zinedine Zidane. "If we do not succeed (eliminate Madrid and win the Champions League), the owner may knock on my door and fire me. Or maybe not. Maybe he comes and tells me that he is fine and that we have to improve ", he pointed.

The Champions League is one of the great goals of the English team and Pep Guardiola himself, who has already won this trophy with Barcelona twice. In the last two campaigns, his team has fallen into quarter finals (against Liverpool and Tottenham). Three seasons ago it was eliminated in eighths for Monaco.

The best?

About success as a coach, Guardiola he downplayed the pressure he is suffering in England to win everything and set an example to Liverpool. "It has taken four or five years to win your first trophy, it is a process. When you are a certain coach it seems that you have to win everything. It is impossible to win everything. I cannot assure you win all the titles. I would love to, but I am not good enough to do it, "he said. "I have never felt that I have been the best, even when we won the sextet in Barcelona."

In addition, Guardiola also talked about Leo Messi and expressed his wish for the Argentine star to remain in Barcelona. "I hope he stays there, it's my wish."