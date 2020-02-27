Guardiola forces Real Madrid to one of its great European deeds

Share it:

If there is a team that knows the Champions, is he Real Madrid. He knows it in good times and in bad times. And this Wednesday he has touched the second with his defeat against him Guardiola City, which assaulted the Bernabeu despite being the first to fit a goal. The comeback of the English team forces the toughest still on the lap. But that is not new for the thirteen times champion of this tournament.



Kroos He was the protagonist of the start of the game because of his absence at Zidane's eleven. The French opted for Isco and for Vinicius, which took the place that should be Bale. Guardiola, on the other hand, left without Agüero or Sterling. And although his team tried to step on the rival area soon, Madrid gradually took over the ball. Whites played while the stands were confident to see some bright detail of their equipment.

The first came in a good combination between Vinicius and Isco, after a robbery of Ramos, which couldn't finish Benzema. It was a first sign of the local team, which monopolized the possession of the ball before the coach who likes to have the ball.

But Real Madrid did not take advantage of its moment and left diluting until the figure of Gabriel Jesus. Backed by the talent of Bernardo Silva, and backed by the Gundogan and Rodrigo, the Brazilian forced Courtois to make a great stop to avoid a goal that would have greatly complicated things for his team.

And in that phase in which the City looked better came the most dangerous occasion of the whole of Zidane: Benzema header which Ederson provided providentially. Vinicius did not reach the rejection in the small area although it seemed the easiest.

It was just a parenthesis, because the City continued to dominate and insist on opening the score. He almost does it in the first part discount, in a shot by Gabriel Jesus that Casemiro took out under sticks.

The danger continued after the resumption with a counter in which Mahrez wanted to put the ball in the squad of Courtois. He did not do it for a little. Casemiro had to apologize for losing the ball at the start of the play. The white goalkeeper accumulated his work and had to make another stop for Mahrez.

The match was changed by the appearances of Vinicius. He took a long time to fine tune his game, but when he was doing worse to his team he stepped on the City area and instead of pulling up he raised his head and saw only Isco at the penalty spot. The Bernabéu burst with his goal.

The fans said goodbye to the Brazilian with applause and received with confidence Gareth Bale shortly after. More cooled with the equalizer of the Guardiola team's draw. It was in a center that topped head Gabriel Jesus. The controversy made an appearance because the striker touched his hands to Sergio Ramos before finishing off It was 1-1, a complicated result for this Madrid. There were only 11 minutes left until the end of the game.

Worse was the 1-2 when De Bruyne transformed a clear penalty from Carvajal to Sterling. There was no doubt about the fault. Nor did the Belgian hesitate to adjust his pitch to the stick. Unstoppable. The situation was further complicated by the expulsion of Sergio Ramos when Gabriel Jesus left alone before Courtois. Casemiro failed again.

There was no time for much more … Madrid has two weeks ahead to see how it turns this match point. Of course, in between – this Sunday – you will have to face the Barcelona in another decisive duel for the League.

The controversy

Iturralde González issued his judgment on the controversial plays of the match. In which the Madrid players stayed the most was in the goal of the City draw, in which Sergio Ramos asked for a penalty for the push of Gabriel Jesus. The referee of the SER assures that there was no infraction.

They were trend



Kroos The German was the first name to appear on the networks for his substitution in this momentous match for Madrid in the Champions League. Most people were surprised by Zinedine Zidane's decision.

Vinicius He was the protagonist for the same thing: his entry in the initial eleven. Almost all Madrid players showed their hope that the forward would do a great match. Of course, in the second part his name returned to merger for the occasions he created and for his goal assistance to Isco.

Mendy The tweeters were funny that the two left sides on the field were called the same: Mendy. In addition, they also played with their physical resemblance.

Gabriel Jesus and Carvajal. The leading striker when he tested Courtois on the first major occasion for the Guardiola team. There were those who reproached the side with the ease with which the opponent was planted in the Real Madrid area.

From Bruyne. The good performance of the Belgian in the second half made everyone wonder the same on Twitter: Will this player be two years without playing the Champions League for the City sanction? A great question And a token for the one who got it …