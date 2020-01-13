Guardiola: "Agüero the best attacker? The best is Messi"

Pep Guardiola has been very clear about his admiration for Messi. The Manchester City coach has not covered himself when asked about one of the best players in the world.

"Is Agüero the best attacker?" Was the question asked at a press conference. "The best is Messi ", Guardiola replied. Then, the journalist insisted: "Is Agüero then his best 9?" But Guardiola did not give in and praised the Barcelona player again: "Messi is the best 9, 10, 11, 7, 6, 5, 4 …".

"Of the rest, Sergio is one of the best. Without a doubt. I already congratulated him and the other players in the locker room, because when you get this record, taking it away from a legend like Henry … it means that it is not something temporary. It's been many years, not just one or two good seasons. The foreign player with more goals, more hat-tricks … speaks for himself, "was the rest of Guardiola's explanation.

Agüero, top foreign scorer of the Premier

Henry scored 175 goals in 258 games with Arsenal in the English League, numbers that during twelve years made him top scorer not born in England of the English League.

Agüero's challenge came true this Sunday, when he needed three fewer games to first match at 28 minutes of match to the French star and overcome it with two goals to Aston Villa. 177 points in 255 league matches with Manchester City.