Guardians of the Galaxy: Will Nova lose her powers?

The catalog of the Guardians of the Galaxy series continues to expand: in the meantime, let's find out what will happen in the September issue of the series dedicated to the Nova character, engaged in an unequal fight.

Let's find out what he has in mind for the character of Richard Rider Marvel thanks to this short preview of the plot of "Guardians of the Galaxy 6", available from next September. Here are the advances shared by House of Ideas: "As old hostilities resume in Earth's solar system, the political map of the galaxy is being redesigned. Longtime friends and lovers will have to rethink their relationship, or eliminate them completely. It was known as Human Rocket, now it is Human Wreck. Will Nova recover?", we also discover that the designs are curated by Marcio Takara while the story was written by Al Elwing.

It therefore appears that the next issue of the series will focus on the figure of Nova, while the rest of the Guardians are busy fighting against Marvel's version of the Olympian gods. The characters born from the mind of Arnold Drake and Gene Colan exploded in popularity after the films of the same name, so the large number of necklaces dedicated to the Guardians.

