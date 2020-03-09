 Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The end of "Avengers: Endgame" left us to Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving open the possibility for the god of thunder to drop by the third installment of Star-Lord and his gang. However, it seems that it will be the other way around and the guardians will drop into “Thor: Love and Thunder” as confirmed by Vin Diesel in a recent interview.

The actor in charge of giving voice to Groot has confirmed in an interview that Taika Waititi approached him to tell him that "Several of the guardians will appear in Thor's next". However, it does not go into many details because it is aware that "Maybe I shouldn't have said that.". Now we just need to know if they appear as a link to connect to the end of "Endgame" or will they really have a supporting role in the style of the Hulk or Valkyrie did in "Thor: Ragnarok".

In the same interview Diesel has also revealed that Groot will undergo a new evolution and we will see it as "Alpha Groot". After seeing him as an adult in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy", a boy in the sequel and a teenager in the Avengers double, we'll see what they have in store for the character this time.

On another completely different front, in a recent interview, the widow and Ronnie James Dio's manager have confirmed that Dio's “Rainbow in the Dark” theme will be used in the movie.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released on November 5, 2021 while “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” It has no confirmed release date yet.

Taika Waititi is going to use the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4. And Groot is evolving.#FirstPrintingpic.twitter.com/iFVZWKBr0J – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 9, 2020

Via information | Loudwire