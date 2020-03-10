Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Share it:

It seems that the crossover will not leave it in next installments of Marvel. In fact we will have a rather epic one: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be attended by the Guardians of the Galaxy. This is what the actor points out Vin Diesel, in charge of playing Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Diesel is currently in full promotion of its new film, 'Bloodshot'. During a recent interview, he was asked about the status of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ', which is one of the planned Marvel Studios titles with the director again James gunn, but ended up delaying a bit due to the filmmaker's work in 'The Suicide Squad'. This is what Diesel said about it:

"I'm waiting and excited because my friend James Gunn plowed up with this next job. He's taken care of 'The Suicide Squad', so he's about to embark on this. Thor's director told me that the new movie will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That will be very interesting, who knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything. "

It seems that Diesel has missed what he had said Taika Waititi, who previously directed 'Thor: Rangaork' and returns to direct and co-write 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which was announced at the last San Diego Comic-Con as part of the Marvel Phase 4 announcement. Natalie Portman will return to the MCU, not only as Jane Foster but will appear as the new Thor.

The last time we saw the heroes in question was at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) decided to go through the cosmos with his friends the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord and Thor had their confrontation as the group prepared to search for Gamora. So it makes sense that the band appears on Thor's next adventure.

The movie is expected to start shooting this summer in Australia. At the moment the details of the plot are kept secret, but recently it was confirmed that Christian bale He will play the main villain. However, who exactly will play the former Batman actor has not yet been revealed. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details about the project are available. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will hit theaters November 5, 2021.