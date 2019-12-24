 Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will not start shooting for another year

Share it:

James Gunn is a fairly active director in social networks. In fact, he usually answers a lot of questions from fans, with more or less mystery, and in this way we learn many times about issues related to movies. In his last post, in which he shared a stuffed animal of Drax the destroyer asked him for dates for the third of Guardians, and still have to wait a bit, as we already knew.

A fan asks Gunn directly for "any news of when we can wait for Guardians of gGalaxia 3?" To which Gunn confirms that "We will not start shooting for another year or so". This is in line with the deadlines that we already knew, and that is that the production of the film will not begin until he finishes with “The Suicide Squad”, the DC tape that is currently rolling.

That is, we talk practically of a start of filming by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, so we easily talk about a viable premiere for 2022, year in which Marvel Studios has set several release dates, many still undisclosed (February 18, July 29 and October 7), one of them possibly for Ant-Man 3, more "Black Panther II" which arrives on May 6, 2022.

Everything is really ready to start shooting, because in fact James Gunn finished the script of the film a long time ago, although he does not rule out revising the writing just before starting to shoot. Not many more details are known about this third installment but it will say goodbye to the current Guardians lineup as we know it.