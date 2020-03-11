Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature an Alpha Groot according to Vin Diesel

Share it:

After uncovering the presence of the Guardians of the galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder, actor Vin Diesel continues to talk more about the account and has now revealed new information regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the character to whom he puts voice for a few years, Groot.

The actor spoke in an interview of this alien character and did so revealing how he will appear in the face of the new movie. "I only have two words on the subject and they are Alpha Groot"Diesel told Comicbook while promoting Bloodshot.

Alpha Groot is not a variant of the character that exists in the comics as such, so it can mean that we are going to see the character in his greatest potential to date within the UCM, that he will have some inspiration in King Groot or that he will take a role of leader.

These days Diesel may be talking more about the account of the future of Marvel movies if we take into account how closed the studios are usually when it comes to keeping secret the main surprises of his expected films.

At the moment we know that we will have to wait a lot to see the movie in theaters since the production was paralyzed when James Gunn was fired by Disney to be readmitted soon after. In that period of time he was away, he got a job to direct and resurrect the Suicide Squad franchise for Warner and DC. It will not be until this reboot is over that will focus on Star-Lord and his friends.

We may not have to wait so long to see the guardians if what Diesel himself anticipated is fulfilled and they appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Asgardian-centered film now that it crosses the space after what happened in Endgame.