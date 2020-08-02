Guardians of the Galaxy turns 6: James Gunn and fans celebrate on Twitter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Would you ever forget your child's birthday? We sincerely hope not for you! Who certainly has not forgotten it is James Gunn, who punctually celebrated the sixth anniversary of one of his most successful creatures a few hours ago: Guardians of the Galaxy.

On August 1, 2014 he saw the debut in the theaters of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and one of the craziest and most loved cross-sections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Gunn's aforementioned tweet reminds us: "Today are 6 years old from the onset of Guardians of the Galaxy. Wow"the director wrote on Twitter, also publishing some photos that portray him together with the protagonists of the film.

The Guardians' birthday was obviously promptly celebrated by fans of the franchise, who immediately followed Gunn invading Twitter of posts regarding the first film of the trilogy that will end (?) with Guardiani della Galassia vol.3. Just a quick ride on social networks, therefore, to realize how in these hours there is a proliferation of the most loved quotes taken from what is today unanimously considered one of the best films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Have you also celebrated the Guardians' birthday? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, here's the story of how Gunn was chosen as director for Guardians of the Galaxy; It also appears that Thanos was to be the main villain of Guardians of the Galaxy.