Guardians of the Galaxy: This Spotify playlist brings together the songs from the movie Star-Lord received from his mother

One of the most precious treasures of the bounty hunter Peter Quill (also known as Star-Lord in some corners of the galaxy) is the tape player his mother gives him on his deathbed and the compilations of great musical classics from his home planet that he always carries with him.

He is now James Gunn, director of the trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy for the UCM, who has shared on Spotify a playlist where we can listen to all the songs from the Awesome Mix by Meredith Quill, Peter's mother, for the first time.

Here you have about four hours of classics of different genres that will also help you feel with that good humor and tone that Gunn movies have for Marvel Studios, since the music on this list plays a very important role in the stories told in this saga.

"Today I have added the complete Meredith Quill Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy. This is part of the list of songs that Meredith Quill loved and chose for the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack Vol. 1 and 2"

Among the many things we've recently heard about from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 nothing is included regarding music. We know where the director will go in this regard but he has not advanced any musical decision, if he has already made them.

The third part of the trilogy is still a long way from beginning its filming and much more from reaching theaters, but with any luck we will see it in 2022 or sometime in 2023 if it plays it expects something more than expected. Before we have to see Gunn's new Suicide Squad.