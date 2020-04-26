Guardians of the Galaxy shows Gamora concept art looking very different

Share it:

Conceptual art has already shown us on more than one occasion some sketches of ideas that never came to fruition. Andy Park, director of visual development for Marvel studios once again shared one of his works, this time, the original aspect of Gamora in the first installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The image shows us what Gamora looks like before it even Zoe Saldana will be part of the project. In addition, according to Park in his Instagram post, James Gunn himself was the one who decided to change the concept to a simpler desasapland for the face of the daughter of Thanos.

"Here is another close-up: this is a conceptual desasapland of Gamora that I made for the first Guardians of the Galaxy"said the artist." Fun fact: this was actually his approved desasapland. Finally, James Gunn He changed his mind and decided to move on with a simpler look for his face. This was also done before having Zoe Saldana. So I painted a face not specific to the concept. "

After the death of Gamora in Avengers: Endgame for Thanos to get the Soul Stone, it has been speculated with his return in Guardians of the Galaxya Vol. 3. With another version of her from a different timeline, the character may return in James Gunn's new job.