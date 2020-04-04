 Guardians of the Galaxy, nos. 10 and 11

Share it:

The Universal Church of Truth is determined to enlist the cooperation of Starlord and, to this end, J’Son showed him the dystopian future that led them to take action, but our protagonist rejected them and tried to flee from them until he saw the eggs that were hatching. To his surprise, Drax was born, the destroyer. Meanwhile, Rocket Raccoon and the other Guardians fought against various alien beings to try to get to what he calls "The Cavalry" and have a chance against the Universal Church of Truth. In these two numbers we will see that Raccoon recruits Magus to fight against what was his Church, but everything would be too complicated.

The story of these two numbers would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Magus explaining that Gamora left him on a planet where they could educate him to avoid his impulses, but the ex-members of the Church tried to assassinate him and he ended up destroying them and attracting his beloved monsters. After a slight chat, Magus agrees to cooperate with the Guardians. Despite his physical condition, Rocket enters his armor to remain stable and they attack the Church ship, preventing the Drax from killing Starlord. In the middle of the fight, Lunar Dragon shows all his strength and Magus shows his hatred before J’son for tarnishing his name and making him someone feared. At that time, all the Guardians and aliens that they had controlled attack Magus and take Starlord prisoner, believing that they have won. However, the heroes will still have a chance to fight, but the cost could be too high.

In general, we are two tremendously amazing numbers in which Donny Cates throws all the meat on the spit and gives himself up to the most spectacular space and battle epic in which the characters have little chance to win even with a small ace up their sleeve that I can give you a little swing. A fact that I really liked that is mentioned in the tenth number is Magus's reference to Gamora and that is much more detailed in “100% Marvel HC. Thanos, no. 4: Zero Sanctuary", where Gamora tells her personal story with Thanos and, meanwhile, we see what she decides to do with Magus after the Infinity Wars. On the other hand, that Donny Cates use at number 11 such a risky and painful cliffhanger is so well executed and orchestrated after an unfair fight that leads to a shot of a long drowning hallway, involving the reader in a way like never before and more for reasons that we can not count as being a spoiler.

As for the characters, this Magus shows from the beginning to be totally different from the one we know, being now more innocent and wanting a better life in which he does not have to be persecuted, hated or that no one uses his name to commit evil. And it is for this reason that, for once, we can see a glimpse of the evil Magus in seeing him furious with the Church by endangering that comfort that he sought so much with Gamora and that the ex-members of the Church did not bring him. On the other hand, Moon Dragon doubts Magus rightlyBut reading the mind and the urgency is enough to convince anyone. Also, also has a time when it shines when she sees how the Church uses a version of her father and she scans it before using all its power. On the other hand, Rocket Raccoon is a Guardian of the Galaxy with all the letters, a totally resilient character that, despite his illness, he fights until the last minute so that the Church does not achieve his objective. Nevertheless, Starlord shines a little less this time, since the witness had the other charactersAlthough we believe it will have a role in the latest issue of Donny Cates. By last, The Universal Church of Truth seems that it can be defeated even having its Drax and its faith, but its determination and its tricks are such that they make them enemies to consider as we saw in the unfair fight against Magus.

On rhythm, Donny Cates contributes a calmer time in the tenth issue to give context to the story of the young Magus and what had become of him since the Infinity Wars, while in the eleventh issue the rhythm is a constant madness and a non-stop where the characters don't even have time to breathe.

On an artistic level, Cory Smith enters a remarkably high level thanks to such well-crafted designs that reflect body weakness, strength, character confidence, and beautifully treated environments. Also, there are some splash pages that leave us totally impressed And that we would love to have in digital format for their quality, detail and how well they are made. Without a doubt, Cory Smith does not disappoint in these two numbers.

In short, I consider that we are before two totally incredible numbers that leave you trapped in the chair until the last minute and, when it ends, it leaves you wanting to know the end of this stage.

You can purchase Guardians of the Galaxy, no. 10 " here.

You can purchase Guardians of the Galaxy, no. eleven" here.