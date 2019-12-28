 Guardians of the Galaxy, no. 8

Share it:

The Universal Church of Truth is taking new leaps and bounds to achieve its goals, since even has managed to defeat Nova's body as he continued on his way without flinching. Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy were warned by J’son not to approach there and, how could it be otherwise, Peter Quill led his team before the Church where most were trapped. Nevertheless, Lunar Dragon and Groot managed to escape to ask for help from Rocket Raccoon in the Middle World, but his physical condition was not very pleasant. In this issue we will see what happened to Rocket Raccoon and the true intentions of the Universal Church of Truth.

The story would begin with Rocket not wanting to remember his past, but in the end he agrees and tells his companions how he became a warrior, how he fought, and how after the Wars of Infinity he began to notice that the changes he made began to reverse, so he decided to flee from his companions to have a dignified death. This bothered Groot a lot because separating from the group without a word was not fair and that they were all a family and should be together. After convincing him a little, Rocket decides to help them. Meanwhile, in the Universal Church of Truth, J’son teaches Peter Quill and the others where they draw energy and their plan to reborn multiple buds.

In general, we are facing a very emotional story for the most part because of the memories of Rocket Raccoon and how sincere before his companions, opening his heart from when he was simply an adorable puppy until he was made the warrior we know and he fought so many battles. Personally, I must say that his story has greatly moved me that when Rocket yells that he didn't want to be reminded of him in such a battered way, a tear escaped me -And sure that more than one reader will be the same. In a sense, it is a painful issue that Marvel has played with Rocket, since it is true that many people when they reach a not very pleasant state, some often say the same phrase as Rocket, but Groot's lesson about family is the one that should prevail, that we will always be there at all times, even when a person is no longer there. On the other hand, the part of the Church has been too short for my liking, although it is true that what they plan to do is very shocking and, if they succeed, they can make a good fuss about the rest of the galaxy.

As for the characters, here we see a Rocket raccoon severely affected and tortured by the effects of genetic reversal of the treatment they did when he was younger, but it is not only the physicist that worries him, but also the social aspect, because what worries him most is that his friends see him emaciated, like the shadow of what he was, and that is something that the character cannot allow and that justifies the abandonment of the group through the back door. However, and although from his point of view it is something legitimate and understandable, Groot has the voice of the reason he is part of the family and, although it costs him to express himself with good words, he explains that he will never be left aloneEven when they leave, they will always be there, as families do. This reasoning by Groot is something quite beautiful on his part and that shows the other side of the coin, the side of the family that wants to see his family member at all costs, because they want to be with them until the last of their moments to Support you in everything you can. Finally, J’son can speak little beyond the cliffhanger that we do not want to reveal much.

On rhythm, the first part of the comic dictates a tranquility to tell the story of Rocket Raccoon step by step and how it has reached that situation, which fits very well; while the second part is somewhat more active by having fewer pages to reveal a cliffhanger for the next issue.

On an artistic level, Cory Smith picks up the pencils to bring us a pretty remarkable job which offers us a pretty good splash page, facial expressions and transmission of very effective feelings and quite well treated backgrounds.

In short, I consider that this number of Guardians of the Galaxy brings us quite emotional moments about the characters while, in turn, leaves us full of emotion to know what will happen next.

You can acquire “Guardians of the Galaxy, no. 8 ” here.