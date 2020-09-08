Entertainment

Guardians of the Galaxy, Elizabeth Debicki wants to return: ‘Even for a few seconds’

September 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Elizabeth Debicki’s in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was little more than a hit and run: the Tenet star in fact appeared as Queen Ayesha only in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and to date nothing has yet been confirmed regarding his return to the franchise.

Who most of all seems to be pushing in this direction is Debicki herself: the actress, who will soon play Princess Diana in The Crown, has in fact revealed that she has the great desire to return to wearing the golden robes of Ayesha.

I want it, I want it. I love Ayesha. I really, really enjoyed playing her and I loved making the film, working with everyone and with James and … It was a really fun job for me. So I hope so. Sometimes I think of her golden throne, her golden clothes waiting somewhere. I’d love it, even if it were only for a few seconds. I’d love to return“Debicki explained.

READ:  The Batman, green light for filming: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz return to the set!

Did you like Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha? Are you also among those who would like to see her again in the next films of the franchise? Let us know in the comments! James Gunnmeanwhile, he denied the rumors about the postponement of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3; the director also talked about the possible return of Howard the Duck in Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.