Guardians of the Galaxy, Elizabeth Debicki wants to return: ‘Even for a few seconds’

Elizabeth Debicki’s in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was little more than a hit and run: the Tenet star in fact appeared as Queen Ayesha only in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and to date nothing has yet been confirmed regarding his return to the franchise.

Who most of all seems to be pushing in this direction is Debicki herself: the actress, who will soon play Princess Diana in The Crown, has in fact revealed that she has the great desire to return to wearing the golden robes of Ayesha.

“I want it, I want it. I love Ayesha. I really, really enjoyed playing her and I loved making the film, working with everyone and with James and … It was a really fun job for me. So I hope so. Sometimes I think of her golden throne, her golden clothes waiting somewhere. I’d love it, even if it were only for a few seconds. I’d love to return“Debicki explained.

Did you like Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha? Are you also among those who would like to see her again in the next films of the franchise? Let us know in the comments! James Gunnmeanwhile, he denied the rumors about the postponement of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3; the director also talked about the possible return of Howard the Duck in Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3.