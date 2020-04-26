Entertainment

Guardians of the Galaxy concept art reveals Mantis' original look

April 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Andy Park was commissioned to make the original desasaplands for some of the characters in Marvel for its film adaptation. We recently saw what Gamora was going to look like even before Zoe Saldana was chosen as the main actress of the character.

As with the Gamora desasapland, Mantis also presents a very different aspect to the one we finally saw in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The image Park has shared on his personal Instagram account presents us with a desasapland more faithful to the mantis appearance.

Once again, the artist insists that it was James Gunn who decided to simplify the desasapland. The features were captured before Pom klementieff was sasaplanded by Marvel, so they do not correspond to those of the actress.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the next installment in the popular UCM saga. Recently, its director, James Gunn, He has confirmed that he does not plan to carry out a fourth installment, although, when it comes to Marvel Studios, there seems to be nothing written.

If you want to prepare the ground until the arrival of this third installment, you can tune into this Guardians of the Galaxy playlist on Spotify.

