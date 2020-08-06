Guardians of the Galaxy 3, James Gunn reassures fans: "Postponement is not scheduled"

Share it:

After feeding the fan hype for the presentation of The Suicide Squad at the DC FanDome, James Gunn has returned to talk about the expected project that in the coming years will see him busy at Marvel. We are obviously talking about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Replying to some on Twitter rumors about the alleged postponement of the film, whose release date has not yet been revealed, the director explained: "I can confirm that the plans for filming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 and the release date have been the same for about a year and a half. Any rumor that claims otherwise is false. I appreciate your caution."

Last December, Gunn confirmed that filming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 would not have started before a year. If the situation has not changed, this means that the production of the film will not depart before 2021.

As stated several times by the same director, moreover, the work for the Marvel film will only start once he has completed his commitments with The Suicide Squad: the good news is that the DC film is still scheduled for August 2021, further confirmation of the fact that Gunn's plans have not changed.

As for the release in theaters, we remember that the next slots available in the MCU calendar are: 7 October 2022, 17 February 2023, 5 May 2023, 28 July 2023 and 3 November 2023.