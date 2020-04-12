 Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has a date on the calendar … but it is secret

Share it:

Director James Gunn The fans continue to answer the questions on Twitter and after confirming that "The Suicide Squad" It is still dated, since it is advancing as much as it can with the edition remotely, it has spoken of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3". They have asked him directly how does the current situation with COVID-19 affect to the Guardians movie, and not surprisingly, does not affect anything.

Since the film doesn't even have a release date, the closest opening it could be released in would be October 7, 2022, more than two and a half years away. For this reason Gunn explains that at this time, unless this matter is further expanded, the situation is as planned:

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as before the coronavirus.

Or put another way, the general delay that the UCM calendar has suffered would not have affected him in his case. In fact, he explains that although Disney and Marvel haven't announced the movie's release date, he knows when it will be released:

Yes, of course, ”Gunn replies when asked if he knows where it is on the calendar.

The positive reading that all this has is that although Gunn is currently embarked on the DC movie, and that Marvel Studios does not say anything about it, Guardians 3 is already scheduled.

Nothing is known as we say, but the logic suggests that it will be released in May 2023, since the date of October 2022 was said days ago that it would be for the Blade movie.