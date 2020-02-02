Guardian of the Witch debuts on Weekly Shonen Jump: cover, color pages and synopsis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Weekly Shonen Jump allowed the debut of two new series, with both newcomers, in January: Undead Unluck and MASHLE: Muscle and Magic. The two titles will be joined by a third, ready to make its debut in the first issue to be published in February: Guardian of the Witch, Asahi Sakano manga.

Despite having a few more self-contained chapters on his shoulders, Asahi Sakano is also practically a rookie on Weekly Shonen Jump. Guardian of the Witch will be released tomorrow, Sunday 2 February 2020, on MangaPlus and on the VIZ Media platform, at the same time as the Japanese distribution on the Shueisha magazine.

Waiting for the first chapter to be online, at the bottom we can take a look at first color pages of Guardian of the Witch. As already predicted by the previews of the past weeks, there will be two protagonists for the title, a boy with blue tones apparently a warrior and a girl with pink hues who should be a witch.

Weekly Shonen Jump shared the following synopsis for Guardian of the Witch: "Watching a witch is never easy, especially if she's a brat!" Sakano's manga will be based on a fantasy and medieval setting, certainly competing directly with a title about magic like Black Clover which, however, already has a good success on its shoulders. Will he climb the Weekly Shonen Jump charts without being canceled prematurely?