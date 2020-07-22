Guard1anes 2020 tournament: opening match between Atlético San Luis and FC Juárez postponed

Share it:

The meeting between Atlético de San Luis and Bravos of FC Juárez was postponed until Monday, July 27 (Photo: Twitter @ LigaBBVAMX)

Liga MX reported that the match between Atlético de San Luis against Bravos de FC Juárez was rescheduled for Monday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m., at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

The duel between the two clubs was the first of the Guard1anes tournament, It would initially be played on July 23 at 9:00 p.m., but it was postponed because they are still waiting for receive all the results of the coronavirus detection tests performed at the FC Juárez campus, The league was disclosed in a press release.

Consequently, the first duel of the Matchday 1 they will dispute it Necaxa against Tigres, Friday July 24 at 7:00 p.m., at the Victoria Stadium, which will resume football activity after four months.

The same day, Mazatlan FC will debut in the league and host Puebla, the meeting is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. The first day will continue on Saturday with the matches: Guadalajara vs León; Tijuana vs Atlas and Cruz Azul vs Santos. For Sunday the clashes will be: Pumas against Querétaro and Rayados against Toluca. And on Monday Pachuca will face America and San Luis will face Juárez.

COVID-19 cases

Chivas reported three positive cases of COVID-19 today (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

The football in Mexico will resume its activities this Friday, July 24, only so far this week there are a total of 16 positive cases between players and coaching staff, for now, the lowest proportion is reported in soccer players. The organizations that have reported cases this week are: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Atlas and Necaxa.

Just today, Wednesday July 22, the Sacred Flock reported on three asymptomatic cases, of 52 tests applied, between players, coaching staff and staff. Plus the case of Luis Fernando Tena, which was released last week.

Yesterday, the Rayados de Monterrey reported three positive diagnoses: one player and two staff members. In the preseason, two cases were reported.

While, Atlas unveiled of five cases detected, which the organization did not specify if they all correspond to the first team or are under-20 and on Monday July 20, Necaxa registered five cases (one player and four staff members.

Until July 1, in Liga MX there were records of 54 cases of COVID-19 (Photo: Twitter @ Chivas)

According to information from Halftime, Juárez FC has 10 elements of the first team infected with COVID-19, according to the results of the last round of tests carried out by the organization, although this Wednesday it will reapply the tests among its players to check or rule out cases in this regard.

If the information is confirmed, the number would rise to 26 coronavirus infected in the days prior to the start of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament.

And it would be the third club in the league to present 10 or more positive cases since the tests began in early June, as was the case with Santos and Cruz Azul.

As of July 1, there were 54 positive diagnoses reported in Liga MX, most of which have been asymptomatic.

